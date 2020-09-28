SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY Star Alden Ehrenreich Says The Franchise Is "Not A Huge Part Of My Life Anymore"

Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich seems to have moved on from being part of a Galaxy Far, Far Away if his latest comments are any indication, while he also reflects on the response to the film.

Solo: A Star Wars Story was something of a disaster for Disney and Lucasfilm with directors Phil Lord and Christopher Miller fired well into production, and a tepid marketing campaign which played a big role in the spinoff movie underperforming at the worldwide box office back in 2018.

As the lowest grossing instalment of the Star Wars franchise, it's no wonder the studios decided to go back to the drawing board with how to handle future stories, hence why plans for spinoffs revolving around the likes of Yoda and Boba Fett have seemingly stalled and are no longer happening.

During a recent interview with The Independent, star Alden Ehrenreich opened up on his time as Han Solo, and while he's clearly disappointed with the coverage Solo received, he's ready to move on.

"It’s not a huge part of my life anymore," the actor admitted. "But my sense is that there was a really clear disconnect between the way it was really received and then the stories that came out about it. That we had a troubled production or whatever. And it’s not really a story that the movie did totally fine. It didn’t make a billion dollars but it did fine and people liked it – but that’s not interesting."

"What’s interesting is: ‘This is the biggest movie of all time and it was absolutely a disaster.' I knew, no matter what happened, that I was putting myself in a situation where people would be saying things about me. But honestly, that whole experience felt like this huge, high-seas adventure."

While Ehrenreich has previously expressed an interest in reprising the role (rumour has it that could happen on Disney+), it doesn't sound like he wants his career to be defined by Star Wars, and that's perfectly understandable. It would be nice for those lingering questions to be addressed, of course, but time will tell whether the rumoured plans for his version of the smuggler come to fruition.