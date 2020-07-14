SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY's Alden Ehrenreich Knows Nothing About A Sequel, But Teases A Possible Return

Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich has reflected on disappearing from the public eye after starring in the movie, while teasing what sounds like a possible return as the character one day...

Due to a well-publicised, troubled production (not to mention a last-minute marketing campaign), Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed when it was released, and led to Disney deciding to take a totally different approach to future Star Wars movies. Further spinoff plans were scrapped, and Lucasfilm instead started focusing on the small screen stories.

Despite all that behind the scenes drama, there was a lot to love about Solo, including Alden Ehrenreich's memorable performance as the titular character.

During an interview with Esquire, the actor was asked about his decision to take a break from the public eye following the film's release. "[It] was basically a three-year experience from pre-production to the release of the movie," he explains. "And I just wanted to be a person, connect with people in my life, spend time and develop as a person outside of those worlds. And then you never know."

As for his Star Wars future, Ehrenreich adds: "It depends on what it is. It depends on how it's done. It depends if it feels innate to the story." Admitting he hasn't even seen The Rise of Skywalker, the actor was asked about The Mandalorian, to which he responded: "No, I don't know anything about that. I mean, you know, I think our movie was kind of the last of the conventional-era Star Wars movie release time."

While it may sound like he's closed the door on a return as Han, Ehrenreich dropped one final tease about a possible return as the iconic smuggler, saying: "I've heard soooome stuff, but nothing concrete."

Time will tell what that ends up being.