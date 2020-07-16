SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY's Alden Ehrenreich Talks More About Possibly Returning As Han Solo On Disney+

Solo: A Star Wars Story lead star Alden Ehrenreich has opened up on the possibility of returning to a Galaxy Far, Far Away on Disney+, and there's one aspect of the character he's very keen to explore...

Solo: A Star Wars Story had a difficult journey to the big screen, and no one was massively surprised when the movie didn't quite live up to expectations at the box office. Despite that, it was an undeniably fun ride, and an effective origin story for the iconic smuggler.

Fans remain desperate for a sequel (which is why you'll often see #MakeSolo2Happen trending on Twitter), and star Alden Ehrenreich was asked about a possible return during a recent conversation with Josh Horowitz on his Happy Sad Confused podcast (via Star Wars News).

The Han Solo actor was specifically quizzed on potentially reprising the role on Disney+, and it definitely sounds like it's something Ehrenreich is open to somewhere down the line.

"I would. It would have to be the right version of it," he admits. "What’s cool and kind of free, in a way, is the real fun of (Han Solo), my favorite part of that character, is something that kicks in at the end of the movie. You know, it’s when he becomes that guy at the end, that’s the guy we love. So getting to that, and kind of going from there is interesting so we’ll see."

"But I think now they’re being so inventive with how they’re using Star Wars and putting out stories in a different way that maybe I could see some out of the box interesting iteration of it somewhere, we’ll see, who knows?" Things ended on something of a cliffhanger in Solo with both Han and Qi'ra's story unfinished, and if a sequel had happened, then it likely would have filled in some gaps in Maul's history as well.

If not a live-action series, perhaps Ehrenreich could reprise the role in an animated series on Disney+?

