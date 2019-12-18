 SPOILERS: Does STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Tie Into THE MANDALORIAN In Any Way?
Disney released this week's episode of The Mandalorian before Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker arrives in theaters, but does the TV series tie into the movie in any way? Find the answer to that here...

Josh Wilding | 12/18/2019
Filed Under: "Star Wars"
With The Mandalorian hitting Disney+ today instead of Friday, there's been a lot of speculation that the series would feature some sort of tie-in to Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (or vice versa). So, is the TV show linked to the movie in any way? It's not a straightforward yes or no answer and we've yet to see the finale, of course, but there's at least one noteworthy link.

During "Chapter 7," The Child uses his Force abilities to heal a mortal wound that Greef Karga has suffered. Placing his hands on the Guild leader, Baby Yoda (as fans have dubbed him) completely healed the wound as if it had never even happened. So, what does that have to do with The Rise of Skywalker?

Well, without getting too specific, both Rey and Kylo Ren use that exact power in the movie. 

Healing is clearly a new force ability that Lucasfilm wants to introduce to the Galaxy, Far, Far Away, and while this isn't a direct tie-in, you have to believe that some planning was involved so that what we see on the big screen doesn't feel like a totally alien concept. After all, that power would have come in mighty handy when Darth Vader was taking his final breath in front of Luke Skywalker in Return of the Jedi

We'll have to wait and see whether the final episode of The Mandalorian drops a more direct link to the movie, but for now, let us know your thoughts on this very small crossover in the comments section.

