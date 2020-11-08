STAR WARS: A Detailed Look At Princess Leia's Lightsaber From THE RISE OF SKYWALKER Has Been Revealed

For obvious reasons, Princess Leia didn't get a lot of screentime in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , but we finally have a detailed look at her lightsaber thanks to an upcoming book. Check it out...

Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection is set to be released on October 20th, and thanks to io9, we have a detailed look at the lightsaber wielded by Princess Leia once upon a time. Due to Carrie Fisher's sudden death, the actress was obviously unable to shoot her role in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, so a combination of old footage and VFX was used to give her a presence in the movie.

Unfortunately, the book doesn't really provide any more information about the General's lightsaber than the movie itself, saying "Her brother, Luke Skywalker, acts as her instructor, and Luke seeks to pass down the same lessons he learned from Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda."

"But Leia senses only tragedy at the end of her path, specifically the unshakable conviction that her training will lead to the death of her son," it continues. "Leia quits the program and leaves her lightsaber with her brother, who keeps it with him during his years of exile on Ahch-To."

As for the lightsaber itself, it's described as "a work of art, defined by elegant symmetry and silver and gold hues that evoke Leia's regal upbringing on Alderaan."

With Leia's time as a Jedi so brief, it seems doubtful we'll ever get to visit that period in her life. Ultimately, it was something of a missed opportunity on Lucasfilm's part not to delve into that a little further, especially as the Princess having Force powers was only very briefly touched on in The Last Jedi.

