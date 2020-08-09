STAR WARS: A Detailed Look At The Original Leader Of The Knight Of Ren's Lightsaber Revealed

The upcoming Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection pulls back the curtain on the Galaxy's most noteworthy lightsabers, and that includes The Ren's, the original leader of the sinister Knights of Ren!

Insight Editions is set to release a new book, Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection, on October 20.

That allows readers to explore the legendary lightsabers found within the Star Wars galaxy, featuring fan-favorite hilts from the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, comics, novels, and video games. The book will give fans a closer look at the fine craftsmanship of hilts, including Ben Solo’s Jedi lightsaber and Ezra Bridger’s blaster-saber hybrid, as well as behind-the-scenes details on their designs, and brief bios on the characters who carried them.

This lightsaber fits into the "comics" category, as it reveals a much closer look at the one wielded by The Ren. The original leader of the Knights of Ren recently appeared in a comic book detailing Ben Solo's fall to the Dark Side, and fell at the hands of Kylo Ren shortly after they met.

The rest of the Knights of Ren - who were never fully explored in the Star Wars sequels - turned on their new leader when he returned to the Light side, and also ended up being killed by him.

The Ren's lightsaber looks pretty badass, and it's a pity we never got to see more of the villain.

