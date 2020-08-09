STAR WARS: A Detailed Look At The Original Leader Of The Knight Of Ren's Lightsaber Revealed

Insight Editions is set to release a new book, Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection, on October 20.
That allows readers to explore the legendary lightsabers found within the Star Wars galaxy, featuring fan-favorite hilts from the Skywalker saga, Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels, comics, novels, and video games. The book will give fans a closer look at the fine craftsmanship of hilts, including Ben Solo’s Jedi lightsaber and Ezra Bridger’s blaster-saber hybrid, as well as behind-the-scenes details on their designs, and brief bios on the characters who carried them.
This lightsaber fits into the "comics" category, as it reveals a much closer look at the one wielded by The Ren. The original leader of the Knights of Ren recently appeared in a comic book detailing Ben Solo's fall to the Dark Side, and fell at the hands of Kylo Ren shortly after they met.
The rest of the Knights of Ren - who were never fully explored in the Star Wars sequels - turned on their new leader when he returned to the Light side, and also ended up being killed by him.
The Ren's lightsaber looks pretty badass, and it's a pity we never got to see more of the villain.
