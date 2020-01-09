STAR WARS Actor Adam Driver Boards Mysterious Sci-Fi Project 65 From A QUIET PLACE Duo

With his time as Kylo Ren in the galaxy far, far away now at an end, Star Wars: The Rise of Slywalker actor Adam Driver has set his sights on Sony Pictures' mysterious new sci-fi thriller, 65 ...

With Disney's Star Wars sequel trilogy coming to an end with last year's The Rise of Skywalker, Kylo Ren actor Adam Driver is free to leave the galaxy far, far away behind and move on to new and exciting projects. According to Deadline, the highly in-demand actor has now signed on to star in Sony's 65.

The mysterious sci-fi flick will be written and directed by A Quiet Place scribes Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, who will also produce under their newly formed Beck/Woods banner along with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness director Sam Raimi. Plot details are currently under wraps.

It might be a while before Driver is free to shoot 65, as he has several projects to choose from after he finishes work on Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, which just recently resumed production after halting due to the pandemic. After that, Driver is expected to jump straight into Scott’s star-studded Gucci.

There are rumors that Driver may reprise the role of Kylo Ren/Ben Solo for either another big-screen project or one of the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars shows, but that's looking more and more unlikely given the actor's increasingly busy schedule.

It's a shame we still don't know the first thing about 65, but some story details should begin to come to light over the next few weeks.