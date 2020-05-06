STAR WARS Artist Drew Struzan Shows Off His Original Artwork For THE EWOK ADVENTURE

In 1984, George Lucas released a made-for-TV movie titled The Ewok Adventure , and legendary artist Drew Struzan has now shared his beautiful original artwork for the movie version's theatrical poster!

In 1984, ABC released a Star Wars TV movie titled The Ewok Adventure which, as you might expect, is as obscure as the majority of other pre-The Clone Wars non-theatrical projects set in the Star Wars Universe. It was later released in some theaters overseas as Caravan of Courage: An Ewok Adventure, and was promoted with a lovely poster by Drew Struzan.

He's so talented that he actually makes the movie look good, though this artwork will have only been seen by many fans adorning the VHS case.

Thanks to Struzan, a beautiful high-resolution version has been shared online which provides us with a detailed look at the film's human characters, along with Ewoks Wicket and Logray. It's a stunning piece of artwork, and one The Ewok Adventure failed to do justice.

Unbelievably, this film received a sequel the following year with Ewoks: The Battle For Endor, though that's not remembered overly fondly by Star Wars fans, either The franchise is certainly faring quite a bit better on the small screen these days, too, when you look at The Mandalorian!

