STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT III Reportedly Scrapped, But We May Be Getting A JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Sequel

Following the final update for Star Wars Battlefront II , a new report claims that a third chapter isn't in the works at DICE, though we could soon see a Jedi: Fallen Order sequel. Check it out...

Recently, DICE confirmed that the recent Scarif expansion for Star Wars Battlefront II will be its last. While they promised support for "years" to come, a new report claims that it won't involve a third instalment. According to Bespin Bulletin (which has been a reliable source of news many times in the past), DICE is instead focusing on the next instalment of the Battlefield franchise.

The first Battlefront game was criticised for being online-only, and while the second did feature a story mode, it's often been blasted for an over reliance on micro transactions.

On the plus side, there is some good news for EA's Star Wars - Jedi: Fallen Order series of games.

The Instagram page also clams that a second chapter is slated for sometime in 2022, a move which definitely makes sense after how well the first one performed. Not everyone loved it, of course, but sales were through the roof and reviews were mostly positive.

You can find more details in the post below, and we'll keep you guys updated when we learn more.

