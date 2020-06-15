STAR WARS CELEBRATION 2020 Officially Cancelled; Event Is Scheduled To Return In... 2022!?

Lucasfilm has officially cancelled Star Wars Celebration 2020, and it doesn't look like they'll be taking any chances with next year's event either! It's been announced that SWC will return in 2022...

Although we had all hoped that things may have returned to some semblance of normality by August, there was always a good chance that Lucasfilm would end up cancelling this year's Star Wars Celebration, and now it's been made official.

The news was shared over at StarWars.com, along with details on how fans can go about arranging refunds or ticket transfers.

This is obviously very disappointing, and it's made even worse by the announcement that there'll be no event next year, either. Star Wars Celebration is not scheduled to return to the Anaheim Convention Center until August 18-21, 2022. We're not sure why the decision to skip 2021 was made, but it's possible state authorities simply didn't want to take any chances.

You can check out the official statement below.

To our Star Wars Celebration fans and friends,

At Star Wars Celebration, the health and safety of our fans, attendees, exhibitors, guests and staff is always our number one priority. Due to the global impact of the COVID-19 virus and in speaking with local and state authorities on the latest public health guidelines related to indoor conventions, we have made the decision to cancel Star Wars Celebration for 2020.

While this news is disappointing, we are happy to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to the Anaheim Convention Center on August 18-21, 2022.

What do you guys make of this update? Anyone have their tickets booked? Let us know in the comments.