STAR WARS: Check Out The Official Poster For The SKYWALKER SAGA, Streaming May 4th On Disney+

Following the news that the complete Skywalker Saga will be available on Disney+ this Star Wars Day (May 4th), a brand new poster featuring characters from all nine movies has been released. Check it out.

It was recently announced that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be coming to Disney+ early to celebrate Star Wars Day, which means all 9 movies in the iconic Skywalker Saga will be available to stream from this Monday, May 4th.

To mark the occasion, a brand new poster for the complete saga has been shared online, featuring most of the principal heroes and villains of the original trilogy (A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi), the prequels (The Phantom Menace, Attack of the Clones, Revenge of the Sith) and the recent sequel trilogy (The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker).

Unsurprisingly, Luke and his father Darth Vader take the spotlight, while the likes of Princess Leia, Han Solo, Chewbacca, Lando Calrissian, the droids, Yoda, Boba Fett, Rey and Kylo Ren can be seen below.

It's rare to find even the most staunch fan of the galaxy far, far away that loves every film in this saga, but this is still the perfect opportunity for a rewatch. Might be a challenge to get through the entire thing in one day, but we're sure a few of you will give it a go!

Do you intend to revisit the Skywalker Saga this Monday? Let us know in the comments.