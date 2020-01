STAR WARS: Colin Trevorrow's EPISODE IX Script - DUAL OF THE FATES - Has Leaked, And It's Awesome

The Title And Opening Crawl

The iron grip of the FIRST ORDER has spread to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Only a few scattered planets remain unoccupied. Traitorous acts are punishable by death.

Determined to suffocate a growing unrest, Supreme Leader KYLO REN has silenced all communication between neighboring systems.

Led by GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent their annihilation and forge a path to freedom...



Late last night, details emerged regarding the first draft of Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars: Episode IX screenplay. Initially, it was dismissed as more fan-fiction, but reliable outlets have since confirmed its validity and we know have a much better idea of how things would have played out before the filmmaker was replaced by the creative team of Chris Terrio and J.J. Abrams.Those two weren't kidding when they recently claimed that The Rise of Skywalker has nothing in common with what Trevorrow was planning, as this movie would have been a very different - and arguably much better - finale to the Skywalker Saga.In this article, we're breaking down everything that's been revealed about Trevorrow's screenplay, from the opening crawl to the closing moments (it's worth noting that this draft was completed shortly before Carrie Fisher's death, so Leia's involvement in the story would have changed even if the director hadn't parted ways with Lucasfilm over "creative differences").To check out this recap of the original Episode IX, all you need to do is hit the "View List" button below!Colin Trevorrow's Episode IX would have been titled Dual of the Fates, and that's obviously a reference to the iconic piece of music that played over the battle between Obi-Wan Kenobi, Qui-Gon Jinn, and Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace.The opening crawl, meanwhile, reads as follows: