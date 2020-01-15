STAR WARS: Colin Trevorrow's EPISODE IX Script - DUAL OF THE FATES - Has Leaked, And It's Awesome

The Title And Opening Crawl

The iron grip of the FIRST ORDER has spread to the farthest reaches of the galaxy. Only a few scattered planets remain unoccupied. Traitorous acts are punishable by death.

Determined to suffocate a growing unrest, Supreme Leader KYLO REN has silenced all communication between neighboring systems.

Led by GENERAL LEIA ORGANA, the Resistance has planned a secret mission to prevent their annihilation and forge a path to freedom...

