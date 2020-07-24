STAR WARS: Darth Maul Rumored For Multiple Disney+ Shows; Possible OBI-WAN Start Date Revealed

A couple of intriguing Star Wars rumors to take us into the weekend here. Darth Maul is reportedly set to appear in several different Disney+ shows, and we also have a possible start date for Obi-Wan .

There have been quite a few Star Wars rumors doing the rounds over the past couple of weeks, and these latest reports relate to a couple of characters fans have been anxious to see return to the galaxy far, far away for quite a while.

First up, The Direct has heard that a Darth Maul series is in the works at Disney+, and the character is expected to feature in "multiple" shows over the next few years. The former Sith Lord made a memorable appearance at the end of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and it's assumed that his show will take place after the events of that movie. Emilia Clarke's duplicitous Qi'ra is said to "feature prominently in the series."

In addition, The Illuminderdi reports that the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is scheduled to commence production in Los Angeles next March. Most big productions have been forced to restrict filming to closed sets because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but the untitled Obi-Wan show is expected to make use of The Volume - the virtual filming environment that was so integral to first season of The Mandalorian.

Ewan McGregor will return as the former Jedi Master, and there are rumors that Hayden Christensen may reprise the role of Anakain Skywalker/Darth Vader. Deborah Chow (The Mandalorian) will direct all of the first seasons episodes from a script by Joby Harold (Bumblebee).

What do you guys make of these latest Star Wars rumors? Drop us a comment in the usual place.