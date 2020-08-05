STAR WARS: Darth Vader Is No Longer The Franchise's Most Popular Character According To A New Survey

According to a new survey, Darth Vader has finally been dethroned as the Star Wars franchise's most popular character, but who has replaced him? Well, it's a small character from the small screen...

Darth Vader's reign as the Star Wars franchise's most popular character has seeming reached its end based on data shared by SEMRush (via Express). The Sith Lord has topped polls for decades, but the launch of The Mandalorian on Disney+ means that Baby Yoda has replaced him.

Based on online searches from the past year, he was searched for on average 4.7 million times per month. The Mandalorian himself has actually taken second place with 2.5 million searches.

As for Darth Vader, he's unfortunately slipped right down the list with 893,250 monthly searches.

Yoda, Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, Anakin Skywalker, Boba Fett, Luke Skywalker, and Jabba the Hutt round out the top ten, but none of them are seemingly able to compete with the adorable Baby Yoda. The character has become an online sensation since debuting at the end of the first episode of The Mandalorian, and with merchandise slowly hitting stores, that should continue to be the case.

Work on the second season of The Mandalorian is believed to be complete, so we're hoping it will arrive on Disney+ this fall as planned. There's been no official word on that front yet, however.

Have you guys bought into the Baby Yoda hype, or does Darth Vader still reign supreme for you?