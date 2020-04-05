STAR WARS Day Official "May The Fourth" Super-Cut Video Delivers A Powerful Message

Lucasfilm has shared an official compilation video to celebrate Star Wars Day, and it spans every movie and TV series in 42-year history of the iconic franchise, while also delivering a hopeful message...

Clinging on to hope in the face of seemingly insurmountable odds has always been one of the main themes of the Star Wars saga, and that powerful message is hammered home in this new super-cut.

Shared by the official Star Wars social media accounts to celebrate Star Wars Day, the 100-second video compiles footage from all of the movies in the Skywalker Saga, as well as Solo and Rogue One. There are also shots from The Mandalorian, The Clone Wars and Rebels animated series, and even the recent Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order video game.

It's probably safe to assume that not even the staunchest Star Wars fan loves every installment in the long-running franchise, and the final chapter in the main Skywalker Saga, in particular, proved to be highly divisive. That said, there's no denying that this galaxy far, far away has brought and continues to bring a lot of joy to people's lives, and it's important to acknowledge and celebrate something that unites so many of us - especially in these dark and uncertain times.

Check out the video below, and let us know how you plan to mark Star Wars Day this year. Stay safe, have hope, and May the Fourth be with you.