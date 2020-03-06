STAR WARS: Disney Rumored To Be Casting Grand Admiral Thrawn For Live-Action Series

This probably shouldn't be too surprising given how many other Rebels characters are set to be introduced in The Mandalorian Season 2, but Disney is now said to be casting Thrawn for a future project...

It was probably only a matter of time before this rumor did the rounds, but it's now being reported that Disney is in the process of casting Grand Admiral Thrawn for one of the upcoming Disney+ shows.

According to The DisInsider, Disney is currently searching for an actor to bring the fan-favorite villain to live-action life. Although there's said to be “no word on specific projects,” it sounds like the plan is for Thrawn to eventually lead his own spinoff series.

First introduced in Timothy Zahn’s Expanded Universe Heir to the Empire novel, the cerebral Grand Admiral made his animated debut in Star Wars Rebels back in 2016. The character disappeared along with Ezra Bridger in the series finale, so if the rumors that the planned Ahsoka Tano spinoff is going to focus on the search for the young force-wielder are true, it only makes sense that Thrawn would also have a role to play.

The Mandalorian Season 2 is also a slim possibility, but with filming already complete (work continues on post remotely), that seems highly unlikely. Plus, with so many other characters (Ahsoka, Boba Fett etc) set to be introduced, adding Thrawn to the proceedings might be overkill.

