STAR WARS: Disney Scraps Plans To Release 4K Version Of THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK In Theaters

There's bad news for those of you looking forward to seeing The Empire Strikes Back in 4K on the big screen as it's been confirmed that Disney has now changed course after talks with exhibitors broke down.

Variety has confirmed that Disney is no longer planning to release a 4K version of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back in UK cinemas. This comes just weeks after we first learned that the classic movie would be screened in the country as a way of enticing moviegoers back after months of closures caused by COVID-19.

Surprisingly, a 2K version of the 1980 release is now going to be put out there for Star Wars fans anxious to see the movie on the big screen, but it's fair to say that won't be quite the same.

The trade explains that talks breaking down with exhibitors is what led to the change, and it's likely this boils down to money. Screening The Empire Strikes Back in 4K would have been quite the coup for cinemas, especially as this was set to be the first time it had been seen on the big screen in that format (the only other options are Blu-ray and the Disney+ streaming service).

This just shows how uncertain things are right now, and both Cineworld and Vue have changed their reopening dates from July 10th to July 31st after Tenet's release date shifted from July 31st to August 12th. That's a strong indication they know that relying on old films won't sustain them for long.

Right now, it's also unclear how many moviegoers will actually want to return to theaters across the globe, especially with the risk that COVID-19 still poses heading into the fall and winter.

