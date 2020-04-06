STAR WARS: DUEL OF THE FATES Concept Art Shows Finn Leading The Revolution On Coruscant

Fittingly after his rousing speech at the Black Lives Matter protests in London, a piece of concept art from Colin Trevorrow's version of Episode IX has been released showing Finn leading a revolution...

Before Colin Trevorrow and Lucasfilm parted ways over "creative differences," Star Wars Episode IX was titled Duel of the Fates, and the final battle was meant to take place on Coruscant.

With it serving as the base of the First Order, Finn would have been responsible for rallying the people of that planet in a bid to finally overthrow the villains and restore the planet to freedom. We've seen concept art of that in the past (with Finn standing at the front leading the charge as he waves a flag), but a new piece has now been revealed offering a closer look at that moment.

As you can see, Rose is there alongside him, and Trevorrow's plan was clearly to give that character a much larger role in proceedings. J.J. Abrams, on the other hand, sidelined the fighter.

This artwork feels particularly poignant right now following Boyega's recent speech at a Black Lives Matter protest, and that's more than likely why it's ended up finding its way online. We don't know whether Trevorrow will ever explain why he parted ways with Lucasfilm, but most fans agree that his take on Episode IX was better after reading the leaked plot details.

Check out the artwork below:

