STAR WARS: DUEL OF THE FATES Leaked Concept Art Reveals Kylo Ren's New Mask, Force Ghosts, And More

A new round of concept art from Colin Trevorrow's Star Wars: Duel of the Fates has leaked online and this batch shows everything from Kylo Ren's new helmet to an ending many fans would have killed to see!





Now, though, another amazing batch has found its way online showing some huge moments, including Kylo Ren's new mask, the villain's newfound ability to drain the life Force from those around him, Rey's double-bladed lightsaber, Yoda and his fellow Force ghosts, Rey's new Jedi school, and a variety of weapons, vehicles, and moments which would have been featured in the film.



Trevorrow's Episode IX would have been completely different to what J.J. Abrams delivered but it's surprisingly easy to see which ideas he and writer Chris Terrio borrowed from the director.



To take a look through this concept art, scroll through the gallery by hitting the "Next" buttons!







A disguised BB-8 infiltrates the First Order shipyard on a Kuat moon.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was once going to be directed by Colin Trevorrow and, had that come to pass, it would have been titled Duel of the Fates. Last month, both drafts of the filmmaker's screenplay leaked online and that was followed by a gallery of revealing concept art.Now, though, another amazing batch has found its way online showing some huge moments, including Kylo Ren's new mask, the villain's newfound ability to drain the life Force from those around him, Rey's double-bladed lightsaber, Yoda and his fellow Force ghosts, Rey's new Jedi school, and a variety of weapons, vehicles, and moments which would have been featured in the film.Trevorrow's Episode IX would have been completely different to what J.J. Abrams delivered but it's surprisingly easy to see which ideas he and writer Chris Terrio borrowed from the director.To take a look through this concept art, scroll through the gallery by hitting the "Next" buttons!A disguised BB-8 infiltrates the First Order shipyard on a Kuat moon.





The orbital ring that delivers ore to the Kuat shipyard.

The orbital ring that delivers ore to the Kuat shipyard.





Stormtroopers walk among a migrant worker village on Kuat.

Stormtroopers walk among a migrant worker village on Kuat.





Rey, Finn, and Poe fight their way to the Eclipse Star Destroyer.

Rey, Finn, and Poe fight their way to the Eclipse Star Destroyer.





The crew detonates the orbital ring and steal an Eclipse Star Destroyer from the Kuat docking bay.

The crew detonates the orbital ring and steal an Eclipse Star Destroyer from the Kuat docking bay.





On Moraband, Wommels treat a near-death Kylo.

On Moraband, Wommels treat a near-death Kylo.





Leia at the Resistance base on Korilev.

Leia at the Resistance base on Korilev.





Kylo gets a new mask.

Kylo gets a new mask.





With the Knights of Ren hot on their tail, Poe pushes the Falcon into lightspeed and crashes it into the ice planet of Wavett.

With the Knights of Ren hot on their tail, Poe pushes the Falcon into lightspeed and crashes it into the ice planet of Wavett.





The crew, stranded on Wavett, sit around a campfire.

The crew, stranded on Wavett, sit around a campfire.





The docking array on Bonadan.

The docking array on Bonadan.





Razer Sails docked on Bonadan.

Razer Sails docked on Bonadan.





"Chewie grabs this Knight of Ren, throws him into the air, and shoots him out of the sky like a clay pigeon."

"Chewie grabs this Knight of Ren, throws him into the air, and shoots him out of the sky like a clay pigeon."





Kylo approaches the Sith temple on Remnicore.

Kylo approaches the Sith temple on Remnicore.





Kylo and his droid navigate Remnicore.

Kylo and his droid navigate Remnicore.





Kylo sucks the life force from a tree.

Kylo sucks the life force from a tree.





New Resistance ship.

New Resistance ship.





Finn is captured and imprisoned in a work camp on Coruscant.

Finn is captured and imprisoned in a work camp on Coruscant.





TIE fighters chase the Falcon through the Coruscant citadel.

TIE fighters chase the Falcon through the Coruscant citadel.





BB-8 flees from oncoming fire.

BB-8 flees from oncoming fire.





Stormtroopers fight against Coruscant citizens.

Stormtroopers fight against Coruscant citizens.





Kylo inside a cave on Remnicore, as Tor Valum describes it, a "vergence in the force"

Kylo inside a cave on Remnicore, as Tor Valum describes it, a "vergence in the force"





Rey gazes at the temple of Mortis.

Rey gazes at the temple of Mortis.





Rey and Kylo face off at the peak of the temple of Mortis.

Rey and Kylo face off at the peak of the temple of Mortis.





"Rey lays on the stone slab still injured. Light fills up the space around her. Particles of energy floating up. She rises with the energy. The light engulfs the frame until we reach a place beyond what we know. The Astral Plane. Yoda, Luke, and Obi Wan appear before her. Rey: "Is this death?" Obi-Wan: "In this place, there is no such thing as death." Yoda reveals Rey succeeded were they failed. Luke: "You choose to embrace the dark side and the light. To find the balance within."

They offer Rey a choice to stay in the comfort of the Astral Plane or to return to the living where she will experience both love/loss. The spirits fade. Obi-Wan: "You are a Jedi, Rey Solana, but you will not be the last."







"Finn reads a story to the young kids and they ask if they really think Rey is gone. Finn believes she’s alive because of the force. Poe and Chewie are flying and they find a beacon on a planet. Rey is alive, on the Wavett planet, pulling the Falcon out of the icy water."

"Finn reads a story to the young kids and they ask if they really think Rey is gone. Finn believes she’s alive because of the force. Poe and Chewie are flying and they find a beacon on a planet. Rey is alive, on the Wavett planet, pulling the Falcon out of the icy water."





On Modesta, BB-8 sees a familiar face.

On Modesta, BB-8 sees a familiar face.