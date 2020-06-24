STAR WARS: EA To "Double Down" On Video Games Set In A Galaxy Far, Far Away Moving Forward

A lot of gamers aren't happy with EA being in charge of the Star Wars franchise, but the developer's CEO has made it clear they now plan to "double down" on the franchise over the next few years...

Despite the mixed response to some of the new Star Wars movies, the licence for the video games remains highly sought after, and it's currently EA that's in charge of this Galaxy Far, Far Away on consoles. That's not to everyone's liking (especially after the micro transactions controversy in Star Wars Battlefront 2), but the company has big plans moving forward.

Asked by GameSpot where he hopes EA will take the Star Wars franchise moving forward, CEO Andrew Wilson said, "Up is my hope--up and to the right. We have a tremendous relationship with Disney. We have a tremendous relationship with Lucas. We have a longstanding relationship with them going all the way back to Star Wars The Old Republic that we launched in 2011."

After talking about the "extraordinary" success many of their Star Wars games have found, he noted that Star Wars Squadrons is being aimed at a more niche market. However, he still believes it will be a success for them. "We've had success in first-person shooters, in RPGs, in action adventure, in MMORPGs, in mobile, and I believe we're going to have success with Squadrons as well."

"We're going to double down on that partnership," Wilson continued. "Disney continues to be very committed to the IP and to the canon. [Our] expectation is we think there continues to be a really strong opportunity in an around that relationship and that IP going forward."

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order was well-received by most fans, and it's already been confirmed that a sequel is in the works, so it's clear EA will continue looking to release yearly (and possibly twice yearly) games set in this world. With any luck, that won't lead to Call of Duty-style dips in quality...