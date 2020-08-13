STAR WARS Is Finally Getting Another Holiday Special On Disney+ This November...With LEGO!

A new Star Wars Holiday Special is being produced for Disney+, but this one will feature LEGO versions of the characters as Rey and BB-8 go on a journey through the franchise's history. Check it out...

It's not easy to track down, but 1978's Star Wars Holiday Special remains a big talking point among fans of this Galaxy Far, Far Away. Now, it's been revealed by USA Today that The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special is set to arrive on Disney+ in November 17th (the same day the original premiered on CBS).

As well as celebrating the franchise's history, there will be plenty of nods to the original, according to executive producer Josh Rimes. "We wanted to give a wink and a nod to the original," he says. "It's a celebration of the saga. A lot of characters will be interacting with different characters and perhaps even different versions of themselves at different ages."

The premise is a unique one as the story takes place after the events of The Rise of Skywalker, and follows Rey and BB-8 as they head off to learn more about the Force. However, a visit to a mysterious Jedi Temple results in them being sent back through time and space.

This leads to the duo interacting with a long list of famous faces, though they'll need to get back in time for the Life Day feast on Kashyyyk. "Life Day was an easy sell with Lego and 'Star Wars' because it gives you the license to be a little more playful and comedic," Rimes explains.

It sounds like it could be a fun time, and you can check out some stills below:

