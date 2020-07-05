STAR WARS JEDI: FALLEN ORDER Was Indeed The Opening Chapter Of A New Video Game Franchise

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order vastly exceeded expectations in terms of sales, and it's now been confirmed that it wasn't a one-off, and that another instalment is in the works. Read on for details...

If you enjoyed Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, we have some good news for you! During a recent earnings call, EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed that the game won't be just a one-off, so Respawn is clearly already hard at work developing a sequel to the hit first instalment.

While fans have been hoping (and expecting) this news for a while now, this is the first time it's been confirmed, and Wilson specifically stated that it was the "first title in an entirely new franchise."

Adding that Jedi: Fallen Order had "significantly beat our expectations," he noted that it sold upwards of 10 million units after going on sale last year. The game received mostly positive reviews too, so EA wanting to move forward with sequels is hardly a surprise. No timeline has been given for when we'll see the follow-up, and given everything happening right now, it could be a long way off.

Still, this is definitely good news, and there are more stories to be told with Cal Kestis moving forward. The first instalment concluded with him saving the day and setting off on a new adventure with his crew, so the door was left wide open to a vast array of storytelling possibilities.

Are you guys excited for more Jedi: Fallen Order?