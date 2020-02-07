STAR WARS Legend Mark Hamill Explains Why One Deleted Scene Was So Important To Luke Skywalker's Arc

Mark Hamill was recently a guest on the Joe and Anthony Russo's Pizza Film School, and the actor has explained why he wishes one cut scene from A New Hope had made it into the final cut of the movie...

Along with Han Solo and Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker is one of the main heroes of the Star Wars Universe, and he goes from farmer to Rebel Alliance hero to Jedi Knight over the course of the original trilogy (the less said about what becomes of him in the sequels, the better for many fans).

Appearing on Avengers: Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo's Pizza Film School to discuss The Empire Strikes Back, Mark Hamill reflected on a cut scene from A New Hope which sees the young Luke run into his old friend Biggs Darklighter who has recently graduated from the Imperial Academy.

Hamill regrets that the scene was cut because he believes it shows that Luke's naïvety and that's he's apolitical. "The only reason that is interesting to me is that Luke has no political persuasion. He thinks it’s great he is in the Empire! Luke wants to be in the Empire if it will get him off the farm! So he is completely pure in that he is not politically motivated in any way, shape, or form."

During their exchange, Biggs would tell Luke that he wasn't planning to remain in the Empire, hence why he later shows up fighting for the Rebels. Hamill's take on their meeting is definitely interesting, and shows just how different things could have gone for him had he not met Ben Kenobi.

What do you guys think?

