STAR WARS Legend Mark Hamill Faces Off With STAR TREK Icon Sir Patrick Stewart In New Uber Eats Commercial

This isn't the Star Wars / Star Trek crossover we expected, but it might just be the one we needed! An Uber Eats commercial sees Mark Hamill and Sir Patrick Stewart clash...over tomatoes in sandwiches?!

It's no secret that Mark Hamill and Sir Patrick Stewart are good friends, but you wouldn't guess that from this hilarious new Uber Eats commercial! The Star Wars and Star Trek legends finally come face-to-face on screen, and while social distancing is in place, the animosity here is seriously intense!

They both have very similar sandwich orders...but very different ways of saying "tomato!"

As Hamill says, "Stewart, so it's come to this," to which the Picard star responds, "Careful Hamill, daddy's not here to save you" (as Darth Vader references go, there's no denying that's a good one).

A furious Hamill retorts with, "Oh, I am my daddy!" leaving both of the actors equally confused.

This commercial comes shortly before tickets for The Empire Strikes Back's re-release go on sale, though the movie has been playing in theaters ever since they re-opened, so it's hard to say how much interest there will be in that (especially with the COVID-19 pandemic clearly not going anywhere).

Check out this hilarious Uber Eats commercial below, and let us know in the comments section which of these legendary actors you would root for if they were to really square off like this...

