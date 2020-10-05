STAR WARS Legend Mark Hamill Reiterates That His Time As Luke Skywalker Has Reached Its End

Taking to Twitter yesterday, the legendary Mark Hamill once again reiterated that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was the last time we'll see him as Luke Skywalker, closing the door on future appearances.

Over the past couple of years, it's become apparent that Mark Hamill was unhappy with how Luke Skywalker's story played out in the Star Wars sequels, and while he's never really shared his thoughts on The Rise of Skywalker, he has indicated that his time as the Jedi Master has reached its end.

Fans were equally unhappy with the way Luke was treated; he appeared for only a few seconds in The Force Awakens and seemingly received a personality transplant when he found him in The Last Jedi.

Now, though, the legendary actor has taken to Twitter to reflect on his time as the iconic character, and reiterated past comments that he's not planning to reprise the role again. Unfortunately, that probably means we can forget about him even voicing Luke Skywalker in a future animated series or video game.

That's a great shame, but it's understandable that he wants to move on after being associated with the character for such a long time. Needless to say, it will be exciting to see what he does on screen next.

Check out Hamill's Tweet below:

