STAR WARS Legend Mark Hamill Reveals What He Believes Luke Skywalker Would Have Been If Not A Jedi

What if Luke Skywalker had never crossed paths with Obi-Wan Kenobi and become a Jedi Knight? That's a question many fans have asked, and the legendary Mark Hamill has now shared his thoughts on the matter.

Luke Skywalker's story didn't end the way many Star Wars fans, and even Mark Hamill himself, hoped. Having turned his back on the Force after a moment of weakness in which he considered striking down his nephew, the Jedi Knight later returned to face Kylo Ren, but died in the process.

There are still many gaps in the character's history which need to be filled in, and if that does one day happen, it's likely to be with a new actor (Sebastian Stan remains a fan-favourite suggestion) or in novels and video games. Hamill, meanwhile, appears to have moved on from playing Luke, but did share some interesting comments during a recent exchange on social media.

Asked what he believes Luke would be doing if he had never become a Jedi, the legendary actor responded, "I'd like to think he would have been a teacher."

This might speak volumes as to what Hamill hoped to see from Luke's story in the Star Wars sequels as the logical option for his character would be to have him teaching a new generation of Jedi. Unfortunately, that was seemingly never on the cards, and while The Rise of Skywalker redeemed the hero to some extent, the damage many believe was done by The Last Jedi is hard to ignore.

Check out Hamill's comments below:

