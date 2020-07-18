STAR WARS Movies Expected To Be Cheaper And Smaller In Scale In Future Due To Coronavirus Pandemic

Solo: A Star Wars Story was a box office disappointment, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker underperformed. Now, with coronavirus (COVID-19) hurting Disney, the future of the franchise could be smaller!

Every major studio is hurting thanks to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Disney has really suffered. Disney+ is a hit, but there's a notable lack of original content on the streamer, while the company's theme parks remain mostly closed and the 2020 film slate is currently non-existent.

Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing film of all-time when it was released in 2019, but Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was big disappointment for the studio as it struggled to limp past $1 billion at the box office (making it the least successful of the sequel trilogy). A number of Star Wars movies remain in development, but could they be smaller in scale?

According to Making Star Wars, their Pinewood Studios have revealed that they expect movies to be much cheaper in the post-pandemic world, with future Star Wars features, "smaller in scale, more intimate blockbusters because of the economic downturns the world has suffered."

A big part of Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Rise of Skywalker being considered box office disappointments is because of how much money was spent of them, so this makes sense for Disney and Lucasfilm, and the technology utilised in The Mandalorian will help save costly location shoots as well.

Click HERE for more Star Wars news from CBM!