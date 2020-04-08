STAR WARS: New Video Highlights 85 Ships Featured In Disney's Sequel Trilogy (Including The Ghost)

The Star Wars YouTube channel has shared a new video listing all 85 ships which were part of Disney's sequel trilogy, and there are some big surprises, including plenty of returning favourites...

The "Star Wars Kids" YouTube channel has shared a really interesting new video listing all 85 ships included in the Star Wars sequels, including The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, and The Rise of Skywalker. There are plenty of classics, including A-Wings, Y-Wings, and X-Wings, as well as new additions like Kylo Ren's First Order Command Shuttle.

However, the most interesting part of the video covers that battle above Exegol in Episode IX.

Among those hidden in that sequence were a Naboo Starfighter from The Phantom Menace, a Wookie Gunship from Revenge of the Sith, and most excitingly, Star Wars Rebels' Ghost.

Fans have spent this year poring over that final battle to see what Easter Eggs they could find, and while there's nothing particularly mind-blowing here, this still makes for great viewing. Regardless of whether you loved or hated the Star Wars sequels, there's no denying that Lucasfilm delivered a lot of cool looking ships across the course of the three movies.

Plans for Star Wars on the big screen are unclear, though Taika Waititi is expected to direct his movie once he's finished working on Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel Studios.

Check out the breakdown of ships in the player below:

