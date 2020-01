STAR WARS: OBI-WAN KENOBI Disney+ Series Reportedly HAS Been Put On Hold After All

UPDATE:

It looks like the planned Disney+series may have hit a pretty big setback after all.Although last week's rumor that the live-actionshow had been cancelled appears to have been an exaggeration, Collider is reporting that the series has been delayed, and the crew that had assembled at Pinewood Studios in London were sent home after being informed that production had been shelved “indefinitely.”Apparently, Lucasfilm president andproducer Kathleen Kennedy wasn't very happy with the scripts, and wants them to be reworked before cameras can begin rolling again this summer. If this is true, it's probably for the best. Lucasfilm has developed a bit of a reputation for rushing projects into production before they're ready, after all.Despite the usually reliable source, we'll have to treat this as a rumor until we learn more. For now, let us know what you think of this development in the comments. THR has confirmed the report and added a few tidbits.It seems Ewan Mcgregor and Deborah Chow are still very much on board, but there was an issue with the scripts (it sounds like Kenobi offering a guiding hand to the young Luke Skywalker may have been a bit too similar to) and a new writer is now being sought. There's also talk of reducing the episode count from six to four.