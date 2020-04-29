STAR WARS Original Trilogy Prints Put The Focus On Luke Skywalker's Journey From Farm Boy To Jedi

Some amazing new Star Wars posters have been revealed by Bottleneck Gallery and Acme Archives which trace Luke Skywalker's journey through A New Hope , The Empire Strikes Back , and Return of the Jedi ...

There are a lot of Star Wars prints out there, so what makes this latest effort from Bottleneck Gallery and Acme Archives any different? Created by artist Florey, they put the spotlight on Luke Skywalker's journey across A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.

Starting with Luke as a farm boy on Tatooine, we then see him training with Yoda on Dagobah, before he faces down Emperor Palpatine as a Jedi Knight with the fallen Darth Vader behind him.

The original title treatments for each film has been used, as have their taglines; that's a nice touch, and ones longtime fans of the franchise will no doubt appreciate. These go on sale at 12pm ET at Bottleneck Gallery, and are likely to sell out fast even in these undeniably trying times.

The Star Wars sequels remain divisive, but the original films are still considered classics, and Florey's posters do a great job of celebrating a big part of what make them special: Luke Skywalker.



Star Wars: A New Hope by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 225

$40 / Set: $115

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 225

$40 / Set: $115

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by Florey

Screen print

12 x 24 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 225

$40 / Set: $115