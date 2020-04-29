STAR WARS Original Trilogy Prints Put The Focus On Luke Skywalker's Journey From Farm Boy To Jedi

There are a lot of Star Wars prints out there, so what makes this latest effort from Bottleneck Gallery and Acme Archives any different? Created by artist Florey, they put the spotlight on Luke Skywalker's journey across A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi.
Starting with Luke as a farm boy on Tatooine, we then see him training with Yoda on Dagobah, before he faces down Emperor Palpatine as a Jedi Knight with the fallen Darth Vader behind him.
The original title treatments for each film has been used, as have their taglines; that's a nice touch, and ones longtime fans of the franchise will no doubt appreciate. These go on sale at 12pm ET at Bottleneck Gallery, and are likely to sell out fast even in these undeniably trying times.
The Star Wars sequels remain divisive, but the original films are still considered classics, and Florey's posters do a great job of celebrating a big part of what make them special: Luke Skywalker.
Star Wars: A New Hope by Florey
Screen print
12 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 225
$40 / Set: $115
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back by Florey
Screen print
12 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 225
$40 / Set: $115
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi by Florey
Screen print
12 x 24 inches
Hand-numbered edition of 225
$40 / Set: $115