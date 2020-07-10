STAR WARS: Rey Gains Another Mysterious Force Power Thanks To Official Tie-In Book

Rey displayed a lot of new Force powers in the Star Wars sequels, and a newly released tie-in book reveals another which explains some lingering questions from J.J. Abrams's Star Wars: The Force Awakens !

During the events of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Rey found herself drawn to the lightsaber that once belonged to Anakin Skywalker. When she touched the hilt of the blade Luke Skywalker lost on Cloud City, she was flooded with visions that have since been dubbed a "Forceback" in canon.

While visions are nothing new in the Star Wars Universe, what Rey went through was, and as well as hearing Obi-Wan Kenobi's voice, the young orphan also caught a glimpse of the Knights of Ren.

Lucasfilm Publishing has release "The Star Wars Book" featuring input from the likes of Pablo Hidalgo, Cole Horton, and Dan Zehr. In a section exploring Force abilities, it's confirmed that Rey's "Forceback" was a result of a new Force power she wields which has been described as "psychometry."

"Some Force abilities require years of training, a form of instinctual aptitude, or a very strong connection to the Force to access," the book reads. "A small number of Force users, including Rey and Cal Kestis, have the rare ability of psychometry, which allows them to learn about people or events by touching an object associated with them."

A lot of new Force powers have been introduced in recent years, with both The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker revealing a healing ability which comes at great cost to the Jedi using it.

Click HERE for more Star Wars news from CBM!