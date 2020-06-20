STAR WARS: Rian Johnson's Trilogy Still In The Works...But It Could Be A Very Long Way Off

A new rumour claims that The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson is still developing a Star Wars trilogy for Lucasfilm, but it doesn't exactly sound like it's a priority for the studio right now...

Star Wars: The Last Jedi remains a divisive movie, but the negative response to The Rise of Skywalker has somewhat overshadowed that. Many fans remain unsure what to think about plans for director Rian Johnson to helm an entire trilogy of Star Wars movies, and it's been a while since we've heard anything concrete about plans for those.

The filmmaker remains hard at work on the scripts according to some recent reports, and while story details have never been revealed, Johnson telling an original story outside of the Skywalker Saga is undeniably exciting. Now, though, we have a rumoured update on these plans.

According to LRM Online, while this Star Wars trilogy is still on the way and in the early development stages, the plan at Lucasfilm is to release the first instalment after Taika Waititi's standalone movie.

That's currently being eyed for a 2024 release, so Disney is clearly looking to give fans a break from the Star Wars franchise on the big screen (there's nothing scheduled for 2021 or 2022 either). This isn't a huge surprise after comments from Disney CEO Bob Iger, and attempting to redeem the franchise on the small screen first could be a smart move for Lucasfilm.

What do you guys think?