STAR WARS Sequel Actress Kelly Marie Tran Is Open To Returning As Rose Tico If It's "The Right Story"

Rose Tico was sidelined in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker , and actress Kelly Marie Tran has now weighed in on whether she would be open to returning to a Galaxy Far, Far Away as the character...

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was a divisive movie, and for whatever reason, fans vented their frustrations on actress Kelly Marie Tran. There was nothing really wrong with Rose Tico as a character, but in a bid to pander to those same "fans," J.J. Abrams completely sidelined the Resistance hero in The Rise of Skywalker.

That also generated some backlash, and it was last December that Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu mentioned that he would love to give Rose her own Disney+ series.

When Collider mentioned that to Tran, she responded: "He’s so cool. I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. It’s so strange. I had so much fun being in that world but I feel like the pieces would have to fall into a perfect little puzzle and everything would have to feel like it’s the right time and the right moment and the right story, like with any other project. But I don’t know."

The site noted that Rose is a character who has more story to tell, a sentiment that Tran agrees with. "Yeah, absolutely. Absolutely. I think there are a lot of characters in that universe that we have yet to hear enough about."

Clearly, she's undecided about a return, and as of right now, it seems doubtful that Lucasfilm will return to that era in Star Wars history. It's possible Tran might be able to reprise the role in an animated series or something similar, but our best bet right now is that she returns in a novel or comic book.

