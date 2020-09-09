STAR WARS Sequel Trilogy's Daisy Ridley Replies With "Never Say Never" When Asked About Rey Return

The Star Wars sequel trilogy has reached its conclusion, but would Daisy Ridley consider returning to the role of Rey in the not too distant future? The actress seems willing to leave the door open!

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was met with a mixed response, and the way things wrapped up for each of the sequel trilogy's new characters - Rey "Skywalker," Finn, and Poe Dameron - didn't exactly strike a chord with every fan. The door was clearly left open for them to retun, but comments from both John Boyega and Oscar Isaac have made it sound like they're far from keen.

Daisy Ridley, however, at least seems open to the idea if comments she shared in an interview with Josh Gad on Jimmy Kimmel Live! are any indiction.

Asked if she would consider returning as the daughter of an Emperor Palpatine clone, the English actress responded, "Never say never, but to me The Rise of Skywalker was tied off with a bow." It doesn't sound like Ridley is exactly chomping at the bit to come back, which is perfectly understandable.

Mark Hamill and Hayden Christensen both struggled to remain in the spotlight after their respective Star Wars movies, with the latter dropping completely off the radar. Things are looking up for Ridley for the most part, though she's yet to book a role anywhere near as high-profile as the lead in a Star Wars trilogy.

There's more story to be told with Rey, but that can easily be tackled in a comic or novelization.

