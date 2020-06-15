STAR WARS: SQUADRONS Posters Released Ahead Of Today's Trailer Debut For The New Video Game

A first look at Star Wars: Squadrons is set to be released later today, and some teaser posters showcasing both sides of the conflict have now been released by EA. Check them out after the jump...

For better or worse, EA is in charge of the Star Wars video games, and given the company's penchant for churning out yearly titles, Star Wars: Squadrons coming out next year is no huge surprise.

Rumour has it that the story will be relatively short (possibly just a few hours), with the main focus being on online play - which sounds a lot like Star Wars Battlefront - but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Regardless, a trailer is coming later today, and that should better explain what to expect.

In the meantime, we have a couple of posters which, as you can see, puts the spotlight on both sides of the conflict (which appear to be the Resistance and The Final Order). Right now, we don't know if the game will tie into the movies, but it would be pretty epic to be part of that final battle above Exegol if that's something which would be possible from a technological standpoint.

Time will tell on that front, but these posters are definitely striking and promise a fun time for gamers...

