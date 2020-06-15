STAR WARS: SQUADRONS Screenshots Offer A Closer Look At The Outer Space Rebels Vs. Empire Action

Some new screenshots from Star Wars: Squadrons have been released following that trailer debut, while we also have comments about the game from Ian Frazier, Motive Studios' Creative Director. Check it out!

Earlier today, EA released the first trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons, the latest video game set in a Galaxy Far, Far Away. Developed by Motive Studios, it's going to be released on the current generation of consoles this October, and will reported be a first-person flying game (though it's hard to imagine it not being possible to fly from a third-person perspective as well).

Gameplay is going to be revealed during EA Play Live on June 18th, and Ian Frazier, Motive's Creative Director, has hyped Star Wars: Squadron in a press release accompanied by new screenshots.

"We created this game for every Star Wars fan who has ever dreamt about soaring across the galaxy in their favorite starfighter," he says. "Through the collaboration of the teams at Motive and Lucasfilm, we’ve been able to create a high-fidelity starfighter experience with an authentic storyline that invites Star Wars fans to explore never-before-seen corners of the galaxy in their own ship. We’re excited to show all this in action this week at EA Play Live."

In the images below, we see things from the sides of both the Rebels and Empire, and speculation is already running rampant that we'll be able to play on both sides (thereby doubling the length of the campaign). Time will tell on that front, but it definitely looks like it should be a fun time.

Check out these Star Wars: Squadrons screenshots below:

