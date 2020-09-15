STAR WARS: SQUADRONS Short Film Sets The Stage For The Upcoming Video Game In An Epic Way

A new short firm for Star Wars: Squadrons has been released which sets the stage for the game's release through an epic dogfight which introduces us to Varko Grey, leader of the Titan Squadron...

While LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has been pushed back and will now be released next year, EA's Star Wars: Squadrons is still heading our way this side of Christmas.

Essentially a Star Wars combat flight simulator, gamers will be able to take control of both New Republic pilots and the remnants of the Imperial fleet, and while we've seen plenty of gameplay footage, that's now been followed by an action-packed, epic CG short which is titled "Hunted."

Revolving around Varko Grey, leader of the Titan Squadron, it was made in collaboration with Lucasfilm, Industrial Lights & Magic, and Motive Montreal, and is something more video game companies should make a priority. If Squadrons is even half as compelling as this, we're in for a treat, and a nod to John Williams' iconic score is definitely a nice extra touch.

Most exciting for fans, though, is the possibility that the game will shed more light on how the Empire transformed into the First Order as this time period has been largely unexplored thus far.

Star Wars: Squadrons is a first-person shooter, a surprising decision given how popular the dog fights in the Star Wars Battlefront series have been. However, it sounds like the main reason for the change is to ensure that this as cinematic an experience as possible.

Check out the movie below:

