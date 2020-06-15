STAR WARS: SQUADRONS Trailer Puts Players In The Midst Of Epic Space Battles In A Galaxy Far, Far Away

EA has released the first action-packed trailer for Star Wars: Squadrons , and with that comes a plethora of new details, including a release date, synopsis, and more. Check them out after the jump...

News of Star Wars: Squadrons leaked online last week, and that forced EA's hand when it came to officially revealing the game. Now, following some cool posters, we have an intense first trailer.

With that comes the news that the game will be released on the current generation of consoles this October, while reports of a multiplayer focus with a single player campaign have been confirmed. There's a lot of cool footage in this sneak peek - including a cameo from Star Wars Rebels' Hera - and it definitely looks like the space battles from the Star Wars Battlefront games.

Something that could lengthen the reportedly quite short campaign is the ability to play as both the Rebels and Empire, and that's something the synopsis and trailer definitely appear to hint at.

"Buckle up, take full control of starfighters such as the X-wing and TIE fighter, and feel the adrenaline of strategic first-person 5v5 multiplayer dogfights alongside your squadron," reads the synopsis released today to accompany the action-packed trailer below.

"In a fateful campaign set near the conclusion of the Galactic Civil War, learn what it means to be a pilot in a thrilling Star Wars single-player story. The New Republic fights for freedom. The Empire demands order. We need you to join the galaxy’s finest."

Star Wars: Squadrons is available October 2, 2020 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Origin PC, Steam, Epic Games Store, and Virtual Reality on PlayStation 4 and PC with cross-play support.

