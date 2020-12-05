STAR WARS Story Head Tells Fans To Calm Down Over Continuity As "It's All Fake Anyway"

Matt Martin is a Creative Executive in the Lucasfilm Story Group, and he's told fans who've been fretting about continuity and what's canon to calm down because Star Wars is "all fake anyway"!

If you're a fanboy, then continuity is probably important to you. With the Star Wars franchise, keeping up with that is often easier said than done, especially after decades' worth of Expanded Universe stories were thrown out when Disney got their hands on the franchise.

Over the past few years, there's been a definite blurring of the lines in this Galaxy Far, Far Away, with certain stories and characters from the EU brought into the Disney "canon."

However, if you listen to Lucasfilm Story Group Creative Executive Matt Martin, continuity and canon might not matter. In fact, he's told fans that they need to take a chill pill because, "It’s all fake anyway so you can choose to accept whatever you want as part of the story."

"So to summarize: there is a reason that we need to internally know what is and isn’t canon so we can keep our line of official storytelling as aligned as possible but that doesn’t mean fans can’t individually pick and choose what they want to accept as true," Martin said before dropping the "F" word to his social media followers a few days back.

It’s all fake anyway so you can choose to accept whatever you want as part of the story. — Matt Martin (@missingwords) May 9, 2020

It's an understandable point, but not one that's going to help ease the minds of continuity-obsessed fans. It probably doesn't reflect how Disney and Lucasfilm view things, either.

