STAR WARS: Taika Waititi's Movie And Leslye Headland's Disney+ TV Series Confirmed By Lucasfilm

It's May The Fourth ( Star Wars Day!), and with that brings the news of a new Star Wars movie coming to theaters from Taika Waititi, and a TV series coming to Disney+ from Leslye Headland. Check it out...

Well, it's finally official: Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi, who recently won an Academy Award for "Best Adapted Screenplay" for his work on Jojo Rabbit, is set to direct and co-write a new Star Wars movie for Lucasfilm (which they confirm will receive a theatrical release).

He'll be be joined by Academy Award nominated writer Krysty Wilson-Cairns (1917), so this is a project Disney is clearly taking seriously. However, given his commitments to Thor: Love and Thunder, it's hard to believe we'll see this movie before 2023/2024 at the earliest.

Waititi's work on the season finale of The Mandalorian was widely praised by fans and critics alike.

It's also been confirmed that Emmy nominated writer Leslye Headland (Russian Doll) is indeed developing an untitled Star Wars TV series for Disney+. She will write, executive produce, and serve as showrunner for the show. Nothing has been revealed in regards to which character the series will focus on, though speculation continues to run rampant that it could end up being Ahsoka Tano.

Interestingly, the report from StarWars.com mentions that The Mandalorian season two is currently in post-production, so here's hoping that means it will indeed air on Disney+ this Fall as planned.

Release dates for both Waititi’s and Headland’s projects have not yet been announced.