STAR WARS: THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK 4K Remaster Set For Theatrical Release In The UK

A new report claims that Disney is planning to release the remastered 4K Version of The Empire Strikes Back for the first time in an effort to tempt Star Wars fans back into theaters in the UK...

It looks like most, if not all of the major studios will be doing their utmost to entice fans back into theaters when they start to re-open their doors next month.

Following the news that the first footage from Dune and Godzilla vs. Kong will screen with the re-release of Inception on July 17, Variety reports that Disney is planning to release a remastered 4K edition of what many consider to be the greatest Star Wars movie of alll time, The Empire Strikes Back, in VUE Cinemas around the United Kingdom. No exact date is specified, but UK theaters are scheduled to begin reopening from July 4th.

This marks the first time a Star Wars movie from the original trilogy will be screened to cinema audiences in 4K.

Apparently, Empire - which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary - is just the first of a number of titles Disney will be offering UK exhibitors, so we can probably expect to hear about theatrical re-releases for more classic films over the next few weeks.

What do you guys make of this announcement? Any interest in checking out The Empire Strikes Back again in theaters in the middle of a pandemic? Let us know in the comments.