STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Concept Art Reveals A Different Introductory Scene For Han Solo

Some newly revealed concept art from Star Wars: The Force Awakens features a completely different introduction for Harrison Ford's return to a Galaxy Far, Far Away as Han Solo. Check it out after the jump!

It's coming up on five years since Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in theaters, and while some fans remain critical of how much it borrowed from A New Hope, it's certainly nowhere near as divisive as The Last Jedi or the critically panned final chapter, The Rise of Skywalker.

Despite how horrified fans were when Kylo Ren killed him, Han Solo's return to the franchise was an undeniable highlight, and Harrison Ford's performance was unforgettable.

We were reintroduced to the smuggler on the Millennium Falcon ("Chewie, we're home"), but some newly revealed concept art by Christian Alzmann shows a completely different take on that moment. As you can see, he was set to return in a cantina, clearly drowning his sorrows over the hardships he's had to face in the years following Return of the Jedi.

Ultimately, it feels like J.J. Abrams headed down the right route with The Force Awakens, but it's certainly interesting to wonder how this sequence might have changed the movie.

Check out the concept art below:

