STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS Early Concept Art Reveals A Different Take On The Returning Luke Skywalker

Lucasfilm concept artist Christian Alzmann has shared some of his work from Star Wars: The Force Awakens , revealing a very different take on Mark Hamill's returning Luke Skywalker. Check it out...

The portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars trilogy continues to be a major point of contention for fans of the franchise, and while J.J. Abrams attempted to do some damage control in The Rise of Skywalker, those scenes mostly landed with a thud. Mark Hamill certainly hasn't shied away from sharing his disappointment, and it's interesting to think about what might have been.

Something which should help with that is this newly revealed piece of concept art by Christian Alzmann. Shared on his Instagram account, it reveals a piece created in 2013 when The Force Awakens was still in the very early stages of development at the Disney-owned Lucasfilm.

"Luke was being described as a Col. Kurtz type hiding from the world in a cave," he explains.

Ultimately, Luke would have only a single scene in The Force Awakens, and no dialogue, a decision many have criticised a sit robbed fans of the chance to see him, Han, and Leia reunited at last.

Check out the concept art below:

