STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI Director Rian Johnson Shares Some Amazing Behind The Scenes Photos From The Film

To mark yesterday's May The Fourth celebrations, Star Wars: The Last Jedi director Rian Johnson took to social media to share some amazing behind the scenes shots from his chapter of the Skywalker Saga...

Star Wars: The Last Jedi was definitely a divisive instalment in the Skywalker Saga, but in recent months, most fans have forgotten about that...because they're debating The Rise of Skywalker instead! The final chapter from J.J. Abrams and Chris Terrio was somehow even more divisive than what Rian Johnson delivered, and is likely to be argued over for years to come.

Regardless of how you feel about either movie, though, it's always, fun to take a look behind the scenes.

Thanks to Johnson, we have a fresh opportunity to do just that as these new photos reveal a lot of love on the set of The Last Jedi...including Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker alongside Master Yoda.

Johnson has also shared his thoughts on the news that Taika Waititi is heading to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for a new Star Wars movie. The filmmaker is supposedly attached to an entire trilogy, but we've heard nothing about that for a while, and he's now thought to be working on a Knives Out sequel instead.

Check out the photos below:

