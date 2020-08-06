STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI's "Broom Boy" Open To Returning For Another STAR WARS Project

Star Wars: The Last Jedi made it clear that there were still plenty of Force sensitive children still in the Galaxy, and the actor who played "Broom Boy" has said he would like to return to that world...

Temirlan Blaev played Star Wars: The Last Jedi's "Broom Boy," a kid who displayed some Force powers during the final few moments of Rian Johnson's movie. That was clearly meant to show that there will still plenty of people out there with the ability to use the Force, but it's not a plot thread The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams really picked up on.

That's not exactly a surprise considering the fact Abrams appeared to go out of his way to undo much of what Johnson did in that middle chapter, but Blaev would love the opportunity to return.

"I think it was unexpected, but everyone's reaction, it just said, 'Who is this boy? What could this mean? Is he the next Jedi? Who is he?'" the actor said during a recent interview. "I think that brought a lot of talk up about who my character really was. After I read the script, I kind of understood that he was Force-sensitive. I thought to myself that could mean something about my character."

Asked if he hopes to continue the character's story in a future Star Wars project, he added: "Yeah, I would be up for it." Blaev later admitted that he imagined having a role in The Rise of Skywalker (potentially as Rey's apprentice), but from what we know of Colin Trevorrow's Duel of the Fates plans, that was never actually on the cards.

However, it does seem likely "Broom Boy" could return in a future live-action or animated project set after the finale of the Skywalker Saga...who would end up playing him is another matter!