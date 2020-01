STAR WARS: THE LEGENDS OF LUKE SKYWALKER: THE MANGA Is Now Available From Viz Media

When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.

Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga is now available in paperback for $14.99. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters worldwide.

Ken Liuis a Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy award-winning author who enjoys spending time in theuniverse, and now hishas helped to inspire the creation of a new must-read manga adventure story, this time centered around Luke Skywalker.Lucasfilmand Viz Mediahave partnered to bring fans the brand new paperback adventureThe Star Wars manga hit retailers earlier this week and is available for $14.99. You can also pick it up online here We've included the cover forbelow for your viewing pleasure!Multiple talented and renowned manga artists also lend their talents to the new book, including Akira HimekawaHaruichiSubaruAkira Fukuya and Takashi KisakiWith so much stacked talent working together on this new series, it is certainly a must grab for fans of both theuniverse and the manga medium.