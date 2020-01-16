STAR WARS: THE LEGENDS OF LUKE SKYWALKER: THE MANGA Is Now Available From Viz Media
Ken Liu (The Paper Menagerie, The Dandelion Dynasty) is a Hugo, Nebula, and World Fantasy award-winning author who enjoys spending time in the Star Wars universe, and now his Journey To Star Wars: The Last Jedi has helped to inspire the creation of a new must-read manga adventure story, this time centered around Luke Skywalker.
The galaxy far, far away has made its way to manga form with a brand new book from Lucasfilm and Viz Media - Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga. Read on for information on the new title!
Lucasfilm (Star Wars) and Viz Media (Sailor Moon, Dragon Ball, Pokémon) have partnered to bring fans the brand new paperback adventure Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga.
The Star Wars manga hit retailers earlier this week and is available for $14.99. You can also pick it up online here.
We've included the cover for Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga below for your viewing pleasure!
Multiple talented and renowned manga artists also lend their talents to the new book, including Akira Himekawa (Legend of Zelda), Haruichi (Leia Organa: Ordeal of the Princess), Subaru (The Tale of Lugubrious Moat), Akira Fukuya and Takashi Kisaki (The Starship Graveyard).
With so much stacked talent working together on this new series, it is certainly a must grab for fans of both the Star Wars universe and the manga medium.
Do you think this something you're going to add to your collection? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! In the meantime if you haven't seen it yet, feel free to check out the final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker!
When it's discovered that the evil Emperor Palpatine did not die at the hands of Darth Vader, the rebels must race against the clock to find out his whereabouts. Finn and Poe lead the Resistance to put a stop to the First Order's plans to form a new Empire, while Rey anticipates her inevitable confrontation with Kylo Ren.
Star Wars: The Legends of Luke Skywalker: The Manga is now available in paperback for $14.99. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is now playing in theaters worldwide.
