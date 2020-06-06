STAR WARS: THE PHANTOM MENACE Actor Ahmed Best Open To Returning As Jar Jar Binks

Ahmed Best is returning to a Galaxy Far, Far Away for Disney+'s new game show Jedi Temple Challenge , and the actor has now revealed that he's open to reprising the role of Jar Jar Binks...on one condition!

Ahmed Best dealt with a lot of backlash after playing Jar Jar Binks in the Star Wars prequels, none of which was really his fault. The CGI character created by George Lucas struck a chord with a lot of younger viewers, but fans of the original trilogy couldn't really get on board with the clumsy Gungan.

Recently, it was rumoured that we could see Jar Jar return in the Obi-Wan Kenobi series coming to Disney+, and the response to that news has been surprisingly positive. In fact, when Best appeared at Star Wars Celebration in Chicago last year, he was met with a standing ovation, and is now set to host the Disney+ game show Jedi Temple Challenge as Jedi Master Kelleran Beq.

As a result, it feels like the tide is turning for the actor, and that's evident from what he said when one fan recently asked if he would be open to reprising the role one day.

"I would return as [Jar Jar Binks]," the actor says, "but it really depends on the story."

The Aftermath novels set between the events of Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens hinted that Jar Jar had become a widely hated street performer on Naboo, and no one would blame Best for not wanting to reprise the role if that's what it would entail.

