STAR WARS: THE RISE OF KYLO REN Comic Reveals More Backstory & Seemingly Confirms High Republic Rumors

During Rey's battle with Emperor Palpatine, we see that they're in a coliseum of some sort which is full of hooded people we never learn any more about. Well, they're reportedly Sith Eternal cultists/worshippers who are living on Exegol and doing the Emperor's bidding (many fans have speculated that they might be clones but it appears not).

Oh, and if you're wondering why The Final Order fleet appears to be made up of relatively young people, it's because the Sith Troopers are actually the children of the Sith loyalists who were raised from birth to "revere the power of the dark side." As a result, they're fanatics, and this could go some way in explaining why their soldiers weren't that great.