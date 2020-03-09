STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - A Closer Look At Rey's New Lightsaber Has Been Revealed

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker ended with "Rey Skywalker" revealing that she had crafted a new lightsaber, and we now have a much closer look at that thanks to an upcoming book. Check it out...

Thanks to the upcoming Star Wars: The Lightsaber Collection book, we have our best look yet at the lightsaber "Rey Skywalker" had constructed at the end of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Shared by StarWarsNews.net, the page confirms that Rey used her staff for its handle, but not much more. While the movie was once going to feature a subplot about the weapon's creation, Lucasfilm creative art manager Phil Szostak later revealed that the decision was made to cut that.

It's hard to say whether we'll see replicas of this lightsaber eventually hit stores, but there are certainly plenty of fans out there who would like to own a version of Rey's final weapon. The Rise of Skywalker's final minutes saw her bury Luke and Leia's blades, so it made sense for the hero to create her own.

Whether Lucasfilm will decide to explore what came next for Rey remains to be seen, though the backlash surrounding Episode IX's creative decisions probably make that unlikely. However, with so many unanswered questions, it would be fitting for a novel or comic book to help wrap those up.

Unfortunately, we'll just have to wait and see whether that's something which ever actually happens.

Click on the image below to view a larger version of Rey's lightsaber!