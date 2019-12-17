STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - A First Look At The Emperor Has Leaked Online - MAJOR SPOILERS

It's fair to say that this was, well, inevitable (to borrow a line from a certain other cosmic despot).
Following last night's world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
, photos of The Emperor - whose return was confirmed in that first trailer - have found their way online, and they're bound to get fans talking. Rumours have been swirling for a while that we'll see the iconic villain in both a decrepit and rejuvenated state and, as of right now, we don't know which ones we're seeing here!
It's certainly an interesting direction to take Palpatine in, and we'll have to wait and see how much time the movie devotes to how he survived the events of Return of the Jedi
and what led to him becoming...this.
Like pretty much everything when it comes to a movie with as many expectations riding on it as this one, though, we're expecting this take on The Emperor to be a divisive one - because that too is inevitable!
This a MAJOR SPOILER
for the movie, so do NOT
share it on non-spoiler posts here on CBM or you risk having your account banned. To check out the image, hit the "View List" button below to see The Emperor and a gallery of previously released hi-res photos from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
.