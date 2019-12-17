 STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - A First Look At The Emperor Has Leaked Online - MAJOR SPOILERS
Star Wars Headlines Pictures Videos Wallpaper

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - A First Look At The Emperor Has Leaked Online - MAJOR SPOILERS

STAR WARS: THE RISE OF SKYWALKER - A First Look At The Emperor Has <font color=red>Leaked</font> Online - <font color=red>MAJOR SPOILERS</font>

Hold on to your butts, because following last night's world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a first look at The Emperor has leaked online. You can check it out right here...if you dare!

Josh Wilding | 12/17/2019
Filed Under: "Star Wars"
It's fair to say that this was, well, inevitable (to borrow a line from a certain other cosmic despot).

Following last night's world premiere of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, photos of The Emperor - whose return was confirmed in that first trailer - have found their way online, and they're bound to get fans talking. Rumours have been swirling for a while that we'll see the iconic villain in both a decrepit and rejuvenated state and, as of right now, we don't know which ones we're seeing here! 

It's certainly an interesting direction to take Palpatine in, and we'll have to wait and see how much time the movie devotes to how he survived the events of Return of the Jedi and what led to him becoming...this.

Like pretty much everything when it comes to a movie with as many expectations riding on it as this one, though, we're expecting this take on The Emperor to be a divisive one - because that too is inevitable! 

This a MAJOR SPOILER for the movie, so do NOT share it on non-spoiler posts here on CBM or you risk having your account banned. To check out the image, hit the "View List" button below to see The Emperor and a gallery of previously released hi-res photos from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.
 
8mudunwo o
 
W3ral98n o
 
Hacavx5m o
 
Hl8e4bz6 o
 
Wipvulo4 o
 
Yfdpyfmi o
 
Qrxgyoln o
 
V443dnya o
 
1pzc9tzg o
 
Alebnrex o
 
7ebvqfjm o
 
4iwujspm o
 
5evzowun o
 
Oeuqot8d o
 
79rmygyk o
 
Zvu9hdeh o
 
Usyp2g5t o
 
Hkcdgyi8 o
 
Hiqzst1g o
 
Cwldso7m o
 
Udeaei6y o
 
Zjkh3dl4 o
 
Egceyi8c o
 
Haalvnlt o
 
Rkplrv1f o
 
Uyhemxux o
 
Jmcuylxs o
 
Tmpfhsqb o
 
Rta1izsx o
 
Ynb3ajfu o
 
5lmzemti o
 
Vxiozrxs o
 
8btajtg0 o
 
Aegucrfw o
 
Tkskxvqy o
 
Yf4gjl1g o
 
Fqpaygxv o
 
G8mov3b4 o
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 
Image
 
Mark Hamill as Luke with R2D2.
 
General Hux Allegiant General Pryde on the bridge of Kylo Rens destroyer.
 
Daisy Ridley on set in Jordan as the character as Rey.
 
J.J. Abrams alongside Stunt Coordinator Eunice Huthart and the Knights of Ren.
 
Keri Russell as the masked scoundrel Zorri Bliss.
 
Kylo Ren and Rey battle it out with lightsabers.
 
Finn and new ally Jannah atop hardy orbaks.
 
Members of the crew shade and shine Daniels on set in Jordan.
 
Joonas Suotamo Ridley Anthony Daniels and John Boyega on set in Jordan.
 
Jordanian locals play the AkiAki during the photoshoot.
 
Billy Dee Williams as Lando Calrissian and Oscar Isaac Poe Dameron with Chewbacca DO and BB8.
 
Spotlighting the heroics of Chewbacca BB8 and Rey.
 
Composer John Williams conducting the Star Wars score.
 
Behind the scenes photo of Star Wars in 2019.
 
Image
 
Mrmac9yz o
 
Omayijr8 o
 
7ahdwf5b o
 
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...